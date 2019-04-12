Local organization holds event to promote peace throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Some folks are trying to fix what many say in a problem throughout the area: racial tension. Months after a city council meeting got out of hand with members yelling at one another, the "One Blood Revival" is hoping to bring people together.

"Since we are high in crime and murders, we want peace," participant Buzz Treme said.

The event was spawned after metro council members were split by party and racial lines.

"I want them to take away the knowledge that they can reach this community through the power of Jesus Christ," pastor Kevin Ray said. "I'd like to see the church and our city unite and come together, and begin to pray and reach out to this city."

One Blood Revival will continue to Saturday at Memorial Stadium.