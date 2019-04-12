72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local organization holds event to promote peace throughout Baton Rouge

1 hour 56 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 April 12, 2019 6:08 PM April 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paris Flannigan

BATON ROUGE - Some folks are trying to fix what many say in a problem throughout the area: racial tension. Months after a city council meeting got out of hand with members yelling at one another, the "One Blood Revival" is hoping to bring people together.

"Since we are high in crime and murders, we want peace," participant Buzz Treme said.

The event was spawned after metro council members were split by party and racial lines.

"I want them to take away the knowledge that they can reach this community through the power of Jesus Christ," pastor Kevin Ray said. "I'd like to see the church and our city unite and come together, and begin to pray and reach out to this city."

One Blood Revival will continue to Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days