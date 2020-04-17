Latest Weather Blog
Local nonprofit encourages public to ring a bell on Sunday to show support of first responders, healthcare workers
BATON ROUGE - While the majority of Louisiana's residents are sheltering at home until the threat of COVID-19 passes, a number of healthcare workers and first responders continue to go to work, risking their health and safety to protect others.
Capital Area United Way, determined to show its support of these courageous individuals, is collaborating with Baton Rouge philanthropist and community volunteer, Deborah Sternberg to set up a “19 Thanks” appreciation tribute on Sunday, April 19 at 7 p.m.
On that date and time, they're asking members of the public to show their support of first responders and healhcare workers by ringing bells or finding another way to make noise to show their thanks.
They ask that residents do this wherever they happen to be sheltering while practicing social distancing.
Click here for more information on the event.
