Local non-profits team up for "Secret Santa" style giveaway

BATON ROUGE - Two local non-profits joined forces to give toys to children in need, just days before Christmas.

Dr. Edmond Donald, founder of "The Real MVP" non-profit organization, is celebrating his 18th year of giving away toys.

“The true meaning of Christmas to me has always been magnified by being able to give. I remember as a young child, some of the things that we always wanted, we weren’t able to get. And I told my mother, if I was in a position to give back one day that I would do that and this is year number 18,” said Dr. Donald.

He teamed up with The Dream Keepers, another local non-profit, to gather and distribute toys throughout the Winbourne neighborhood.

“My Christmas is today. Seeing the joy that these generous donors and my sponsors who have helped me to put smiles on their faces.. that’s what Christmas is all about,” said Dr. Donald.

Together, these non-profits gifted toys to 35 children while spreading the joy of Christmas along the way.