Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit organization called Tankproof and popular eateries like Chick Fil A, Domino's, and Raising Canes has resulted in getting food to over 300 children from underserved communities on a weekly basis.

When the spread of COVID-19 resulted in the shuttering of Ascension Parish schools, children who depended on free breakfast and lunch programs at school were left in a precarious position.

Even when school staff members valiantly worked to continue providing free meals by handing out food at designated sites, children from families without reliable transportation were unable to get to the site and pick up their meals.

This is where Tankproof stepped in to help.

By collaborating with Chick Fil a and a few other local restaurants volunteers brought food directly to some of Ascension's most underserved communities, making sure children in these areas would be well-fed during the pandemic.

Though Tankproof''s mission is to teach children how to swim, in view of the recent health pandemic the non-profit has adapted its way of contributing to the needs of the community.

Click here for more information about Tankproof.