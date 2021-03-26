Local non-profit collecting gently used men's suits for underprivileged high school students

BATON ROUGE - One family is continuing the legacy of a Baton Rouge business owner, making a difference the way he would have wanted to.

Eugene Brown was a beloved figure in the community. Brown owned a custom clothier shop, and his customers say he treated them like family.

"I remember men and women brought their sons in for their first suit for an interview and not only did he dress them, he went over do's and don't's in the interview. They got more than a suit when they walked in," said Denise Brown, a member of his family.

Eugene Brown died two years ago, but his family is determined to continue his legacy of maintaining the family business, Brown and Brown Custom Clothiers.

On December 1, 2020, Denise Brown launched a non-profit called Suiting-101, and the program is expected to begin at the start of the 2021 fall school year.

"We will work with 11 and 12th graders at risk for underprivileged youth in high schools. Our focus will be on image and presentation, increasing test scores, financial literacy workshops and meetings," said Brown.

At the end of the program, graduating seniors receive an entire new professional ensemble.

"My background is in education. I was in the school system for 25 years working with high school students. I saw the need for them to know how to present and carry themselves and it made such a difference when they dressed properly and spoke properly," said Brown.

A drive-thru drop-off for gently used men's suits will be set up by the non-profit on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Goodwood Library. They hope to collect between 75 and 100 suits.