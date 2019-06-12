Local model needs your vote to grace Sports Illustrated cover

BATON ROUGE - A local model went from the Boot to the Big Apple to make her dreams come true. After being featured in Sports Illustrated, Brooks Nader is now competing to land on the cover of the magazine's 2020 issue.

The Episcopal High School graduate says modeling was always a passion. She's leaving Tulane University to pursue her modeling career.

"My experience in SI swimsuit has been the best experience ever," Nader said. "It's such an iconic magazine, I never thought it was possible to get in this magazine."

While in New York, Nader decided to join the Sports Illustrated competition. The odds were not exactly in her favor beating 15,000 girls in an open tryout. This led the brunet bombshell to land on a two-page spread in the magazine's celebrated issue which featured Tyra Banks and others.

"Basically I came to New York for an internship, I was 19, I was a freshman at Tulane and I basically got scouted randomly at a rough bar when I was with a couple of girlfriends."

With a little luck on her hands, the rising star is now a top-six finalist competing to grace the 2020 Sports Illustrated cover. But there's a catch. She needs your vote to win.

"The whole experience has been such a whirlwind, two years ago I was like sitting in school studying," Nader said.

Click here to cast your vote!