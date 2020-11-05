Local middle school teacher booked on peeping Tom charge

DENHAM SPRINGS- An area middle school teacher was taken to jail after he was allegedly caught spying on someone in Livingston Parish.

Forrest Friedman, 26, was arrested Thursday on a peeping Tom charge, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed. The crime allegedly happened last week in a neighborhood on Creek Haven Lane off Dunn Road.

The sheriff's office did not immediately share any other details about the arrest.

Friedman was listed as a teacher at Central Middle School in East Baton Rouge, but the school says he submitted his resignation Wednesday. He'd worked there since August 2019.