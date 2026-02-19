Latest Weather Blog
Local Marine killed in car crash on naval base
ZACHARY - A local Marine stationed at a naval base in Washington has tragically lost his life in a car crash.
Lance Cpl. Cole Estelle from Zachary, Louisiana was involved in a fatal crash on June 9 while stationed at the Bangor Naval Base.
According to The News Tribune, the crash occurred on state Route 16 in Gig Harbor around 4:23 a.m.
Estelle was traveling westbound on Route 16 in a 2017 Ford Mustang when his vehicle struck a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 63-year-old Tacoma man in the opposite westbound lane.
Estelle's vehicle exited the roadway and came to rest after crashing into trees.
The driver in the Nissan was transported to a local hospital in Gig Harbor.
Estelle's body will be welcomed home to Zachary on June 20 around 12:00 p.m.
Charlet Funeral Home will be heading the arrangements.
