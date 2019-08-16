Local leaders to participate in charity dodgeball tournament

BATON ROUGE - A charity dodgeball tournament aimed at helping the community is set to take place this weekend.

Boo Milton and Friends All-Star Dodgeball Tournament will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the BRCC Gym. The tournament pins 12 teams against each other to win $2,000. The teams will consist of local politicians, public figures, and professional athletes.

The prize money will be donated to the local charity the winning team is supporting. According to the event's page on social media, the purpose of the event is to bring awareness to things like mental health, domestic violence, and homelessness.