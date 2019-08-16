Local leaders raising money for charity at annual dodgeball tournament

BATON ROUGE - This weekend twelve teams will battle against one another for a chance to win $2,000 donated to the charity of their choice.

Boo Milton & Friends All-Star Dodgeball Tournament will be held Sunday, August 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the BRCC gymnasium. 120 influencers in the capital city will be divided into twelve teams, with each team representing a different cause.

"It's a place where community leaders can bond with one another," Milton said. "And it's all for a great cause."

The event is free of charge to the public. Come out and support your local leaders and the Baton Rouge community!