96°
Latest Weather Blog
Local leaders raising money for charity at annual dodgeball tournament
BATON ROUGE - This weekend twelve teams will battle against one another for a chance to win $2,000 donated to the charity of their choice.
Boo Milton & Friends All-Star Dodgeball Tournament will be held Sunday, August 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the BRCC gymnasium. 120 influencers in the capital city will be divided into twelve teams, with each team representing a different cause.
"It's a place where community leaders can bond with one another," Milton said. "And it's all for a great cause."
The event is free of charge to the public. Come out and support your local leaders and the Baton Rouge community!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local leaders to participate in charity dodgeball tournament
-
Worker chases after computer thief
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on North Blvd.
-
Sheriff's office chase ends in crash on Plank Rd., sends one to...
-
BREC to reveal renovations for zoo, Greenwood Park during Saturday event