Local lawmakers and officials offer condolences after Kip Holden's death
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers, officials and other prominent names in the capital city are offering their condolences after former Mayor-President Melvin "Kip" Holden died early Wednesday morning.
Former Metro Councilwoman C. Denise Marcelle who served during Holden's time said she was very sad to hear about Holden's passing, and that he was a "leader" and a "visionary" during his tenure. She said Holden pioneered the downtown Baton Rouge that residents enjoy today.
Former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called Holden a "relentless advocate for progress" and said his example as the first Black mayor "opened doors and shifted possibilities."
Mayor-President Sid Edwards called Holden a "trailblazer and devoted public servant who left an indelible mark on Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish."
"Mayor Holden was a man of great vision and tireless commitment. As the first African American to serve as Mayor-President, he broke barriers and paved the way for future generations. His leadership, his passion for our community, and his genuine love for the people of this parish were evident in all he did," Edwards said.
