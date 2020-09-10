78°
Local law firm donates 100 car seats amid 'child passenger safety week'
BATON ROUGE - In support of Child Passenger Safety Week, a local lawfirm is giving away 100 car seats to families in need throughout the capital area.
Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers announced the campaign, which will run through Wednesday, Sept. 23. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The firm is also partnering with The Safety Place, a non-profit that focuses on safety education, to put on a virtual car seat safety presentation. This will take place on Friday, Sept. 25, at 11:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Those interested in attending can email promos@dudleydebosier.com to reserve a space.
