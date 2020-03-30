Local IT firm providing free remote tech support amid COVID-19 crisis

BATON ROUGE- A local information technology company, Dot Calm, is offering free at-home tech support for those in need for the next two weeks during the coronavirus outbreak.

Those working from home or furloughed due to social distancing can get the free services from 'Dot Calm' in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Lafayette areas.

“Compensation has always been the byproduct of our passion for service. We’re a relationship-based I.T. company. Right now, more than ever, people need that relationship. They need our help," CEO Claude Louis said.

The company released a statement Monday afternoon about the services available, saying, "In just a few clicks and a phone call, a local technician will be provided with ONE TIME access to share your screen, resolve any issues found remotely, and advise on additional recommendations.

To qualify, there are a few prerequisites. For example, your device must be connected to the internet in order to use remote support.

The free support works for both MAC and PC users and will be available today and until April 13th.

For more information, visit www.dotcalm.it or call the office directly.

Baton Rouge (225) 279-2244

Lafayette (337)243-1661

New Orleans (504) 882-9955