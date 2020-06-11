Local initiative to supply healthcare workers with PPE exceeds expectations

BATON ROUGE - A virus relief initiative led by EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Health District reached a milestone in its success this week.

Mayor Broome announced that thanks to a generous donation of PPE from Guardians of the Angeles Foundation (GoA) and SLT Technologies, the Parish's goal to supply local healthcare workers with 100,000 boxes of PPE initiative has been exceeded.

Received donations, amounting to several metric tons of donated PPE supplies, were collected at the Plank Road warehouse and forwarded to local hospitals and clinics.

A summary of the donated supplies received is detailed in the chart below.

“Providing our healthcare workers with the needed PPE has been a challenge for most communities throughout the country. Here in Baton Rouge we met the challenge through partnerships like this with private companies,” said Mayor Broome. “Public-private partnerships continue to play a key role in our response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Mayor Broome and the Baton Rouge Health District first announced the initiative in March.

While not a donation site for the general public, the Plank Road site serves as a business-to-business interchange to intake, organize and distribute much-needed PPE to our area hospitals and clinics.

To date, the initiative has supported healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients at over 20 regional hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, nursing homes, rehab facilities, home health agencies, and testing sites.

In hopes of building on its success, the PPE initiative is expanding and inviting all interested medical providers and practices across the Baton Rouge region that may be in need of protective equipment to sign up and receive donated PPE supplies.

Register by emailing the name and description of the medical practice, point of contact name, address, phone number, and email address where you can be reached to PPEDonations@brhealthdistrict.com .

More information is available on the PPE Donation website at brhealthdistrict.com .