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Local homeless shelters enacting freeze plan
BATON ROUGE - A number of local shelters will be putting a freeze plan into effect in order to accommodate homeless men, women and children.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is taking strides to ensure all of the homeless in the area have a warm place to ride out the cold weather. The society says it will be opening emergency spots as needed in order to fill the need.
The society also plans to open a new facility before January, allowing for 40 more open beds.
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