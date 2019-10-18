Local high school opens paint & body shop to help train, certify students

WALKER - A Livingston Parish high school is giving its students an opportunity to train in automotive repair and maintenance before they graduate.

On Friday, Walker High School announced the opening of its new 1,200-square-foot paint and body shop. The new on-campus facility houses two bays, one for holding the painting booth and the other for body work lessons.

Gerry Lane Enterprises donated the facility, while PPG Paints has given much of the paint needed for the work.

The school says 22 students in grades 10-12 are currently enrolled in the career-based paint and body shop class, which is led by Chris Ledoux, a former special education teacher.

Students who complete the class will be eligible to earn the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) certification, which is the collision repair industry’s leading standard for measuring skill, training and professional excellence.

Prinicipal Jason St. Pierre said the school will provide students with district vehicles that need repairs and painting as their “class projects,” although he said “donated” projects will be considered as well.