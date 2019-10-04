88°
Local firefighter comes to rescue of kitten and puppy in separate calls overnight
Baton Rouge - On Thursday night, a firefighter named Meg assisted in the rescue of a kitten from under a grate in a drain before heading to another call, where she got a warm welcome from a friendly puppy.
Apparently, the puppy's owner had gotten into a car accident while the little guy was in the vehicle and when Meg arrived on scene, the puppy literally jumped into her arms.
St. George Fire Department's facebook page described Meg's encounter with the small animals and offered some important safety tips for drivers who have pets as passengers.
According to the Fire Department, the dog involved in the car accident is fine. A little girl who took ownership of the kitten named her after her rescuer, Meg.
