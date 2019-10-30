Local eye doctor earns fellowship with American Academy of Optometry

BATON ROUGE - A doctor with the Williamson Eye Center in Baton Rouge was awarded the Fellowship of the American Academy of Optometry.

Dr. Joshua Davidson was officially given the honor this week in Orlando at the 98th annual meeting of the American Academy of Optometry. Fewer than 10 percent of practicing optometrists are Fellows of the Academy.

More than 8,000 optometrists, vision care professionals, vision scientists and optometry students from around the world attended the meeting.

Professionals who become Fellows of the Academy must complete a rigorous candidacy process. Candidates submit extensive written work and must also pass an oral examination. A panel of leading optometrists and vision scientists must approve both the written work and oral examination.