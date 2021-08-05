Local events canceled, postponed due to COVID-19 surge

BATON ROUGE- The pandemic resurgence has led to cancellations of events that had been highly anticipated after a tough year.

"Even if we have to cancel a few events, we're not going to stop doing what we need to do to serve the community," said Casey Phillips, Director of The Walls Project.

The latest event to subdue to the virus is the unveiling of a new mural put on by The Walls Project.



The mural is called "Shapeshift," and organizers say it symbolizes the unity of the three nearby apartment complexes. You can spot it on the corner of 13th Street and Canal Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

"This is not about the mural unveiling. It's about how it's going to impact people in our city and those who are barely holding on," said Phillips.

He says the decision to cancel was made with everyone's health and safety in mind.

"This will be the fourth time that we've had to update our COVID-19 protocols and that's okay. But, I would prefer that not to be the case and have our community be healthy and vaccinated," said Phillips.

The 2021 Jambalaya fest has also been canceled. It was originally set to last from August 27th to the 29th.

Organizers say they are currently working on bringing the festival back next May.

"We had everything lined up and ready to go, and it's hard to put the breaks on it after you have everything in place like that. But I think it's the wise thing to do," said President of the Jambalaya Festival Association, Wally Taillon.

As for the Raising Cane's River Center, the Best Dressed Ball scheduled for August 13 has been postponed until later this year.