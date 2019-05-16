Local eatery in Watson to close after nearly five decades of business

WATSON - After nearly 50 years of business, one woman is closing her popular eatery on Highway 16 in Livingston Parish.

“It's been a great journey,” said owner Mary Rose Story.

The diner, Story's, serves as a landmark for many in the area.

“There is a warmth and friendship and a love from these people, people love them, they love the community, and we are going to miss it,” said Lynn Fog, a regular customer and family member.

Popular recipes at the diner include pies, po-boys, biscuits, and french bread. Many customers will miss the food and the undeniable hospitality.

Running an eatery is nothing new to Mary Rose. Her dad once ran a mechanic shop and her mother managed a restaurant.

“I worked in it and made hamburgers so it's kind of like I have been there before,” Story said.

In 1972, her late husband purchased the store but sold it in 1981. They regained ownership back in 1989.

Story is ready to say goodbye to the place where she raised her children, met new people, and created an abundance of memories. With her 82nd birthday coming up in June, she says it's time to start a new chapter, one that will involve spending more time with her family.