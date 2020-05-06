Local distillery pivots to selling hand sanitizer during pandemic

BATON ROUGE -Since the coronavirus outbreak began, Three Roll Distillery on St. Philip has stopped making rum and started producing hand sanitizer.

"The sanitizer that we produce is made from ethyl alcohol, which is just ethanol. So when we changed to hand sanitizer production, what we're doing is taking that same Louisiana molasses and producing a more sterile alcohol," head distiller JB Salem said.

Salem says the need for sanitizer right now is very high.

"Everyone's been really happy about it because they haven't been able to find it in stores."

They've been providing it across the area, to regular people and big companies.

"The response has been great. We've had tons of people from the community come and pick up here. We've had people from around that run companies, that need sanitizer for their company, that come and pick up."

And there's plenty to go around.

"We have people buying in larger volumes. We're selling in 275, 55, 5-gallon volumes to people like restaurants or people who need to wipe down their tools that are coming."

The smallest size, 32 ounces, will cost you $18. You can place your order on their website here: www.three-roll.com