Local dentists donate boxes of masks and gloves to OLOL

By: WBRZ Staff
Dr. Catherine O'neal of OLOL

BATON ROUGE - Medical masks and gloves are in short supply nationwide, but local dentists are helping out Our Lady of the Lake hospital by donating their supplies. 

Local dentists anonymously sent several boxes of masks and gloves to OLOL. Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health canceled all non-essential dental procedures, so those dentists decided their equipment should be used elsewhere.

The state government says this will remain in effect at least until Thursday, April 16.

Those dentists asked to remain anonymous. 

