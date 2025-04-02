Latest Weather Blog
Local deals for National Burrito Day
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, April 3 is National Burrito Day and there are some great deals in Baton Rouge to help you celebrate.
Izzo's Illegal Burrito is offering a street burrito combo for $9.99 which gets you a burrito, chips, queso and a drink.
You can buy one, get one free burrito or bowl at participating Moe's Southwest Grill locations.
Qdoba rewards members can get a free entrée by purchasing any entrée and a drink.
Torchy's Tacos is offering $5 breakfast burritos and $0 delivery fees on all orders on their website and in-store.
Trending News
According to the National Today website, the oldest historical mention of a burrito appears in the "Dictionary of Mexicanisms" in 1895. Meaning "little donkey" in Spanish, and it's possible the term refers to the packs and bedrolls donkeys once carried.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Seize the Day Warrior Walk
-
2une In Previews: Parish Housing Authority hosting Community Health Fair
-
Members of a community near site of planned Hyundai steel mill oppose...
-
Baker School System to partner with Helix Community Schools for upcoming school...
-
Shred Fest happening this weekend to help fight identity theft