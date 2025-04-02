84°
Local deals for National Burrito Day

By: April Davis

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, April 3 is National Burrito Day and there are some great deals in Baton Rouge to help you celebrate.

Izzo's Illegal Burrito is offering a street burrito combo for $9.99 which gets you a burrito, chips, queso and a drink.

You can buy one, get one free burrito or bowl at participating Moe's Southwest Grill locations.

Qdoba rewards members can get a free entrée by purchasing any entrée and a drink.

Torchy's Tacos is offering $5 breakfast burritos and $0 delivery fees on all orders on their website and in-store.

According to the National Today website, the oldest historical mention of a burrito appears in the "Dictionary of Mexicanisms" in 1895. Meaning "little donkey" in Spanish, and it's possible the term refers to the packs and bedrolls donkeys once carried.

