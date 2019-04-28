Local crochet mural inciting curiosity and conversation

BATON ROUGE- If you've ventured into downtown Baton Rouge in the past month, chances are you've seen a little something extra at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and St Ferdinand Street.

“There's a lot of activity here. So pedestrian traffic and vehicular traffic and I particularly love seeing people at the stop sign discovering it for the first time and really taking a moment to look at it,” said Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge CEO Renee Chatelain.

Eight words, You. Lose . A. Lot. Of. Time. Hating. People. A hand-picked message for the Capital City

“While we have many, many positive things that happen. We have some challenges. The recent shootings, there's some racial unrest, those conversations. This mural speaks to a positive result,” Chatelain said.

It's on loan from Philadelphia, designed by artist, Olek as a part of the love across the USA program. Each square created by a different organization and each mural honoring a female icon. This one an ode to Marian Anderson.

“A really incredible, icon figure in our arts community and in the national community with civil rights and her great operatic and vocal performance,” Chatelain said.

But, you might ask a crocheted piece of art outside? In Baton Rouge? In the Springtime?

“The most common is, 'why would you put crochet outdoors when it's gonna get ruined in the rain?' It's been through many snowstorms and blizzards in Philadelphia and so we knew that being spring in Louisiana it would be much milder in climate,” Chatelain said.

It’s not the material that those in the art community want to stand out, but rather the message.

“It's meant to incite curiosity and conversation,” Chatelain said.

And people aren't just talking about it. The mural is even getting attention beyond a pair or two of eyes. Some are reaching out simply to touch it, to find that message intertwined in those eight words.