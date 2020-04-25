Local company and restaurant team up to feed first responders

BATON ROUGE - The GMFS Mortgage company teamed up with Monjunis Italian Restaurant to show their appreciation to some first responders dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the Capital Area.

The owner of Monjunis and the head of GMFS teamed up Friday afternoon to dish up 600 free pasta lunches for BRPD officers.

"This is our thank you," Jimmy Rosso, owner of Monjunis said.

Several Baton Rouge Police Officers lined up for the free lunch, excited to see Monjunis was serving.

"Monjuis is on my list for lunch once a one a week. They are definitely enjoying it," Rendy Richard with BRPD said about his coworkers.

The lunch also served as a way to help local restaurants that are struggling with little to no business as the stay-at-home order is still in place.

"We've supported the community in some good times, and unfortunately challenging times, right now,", GMFS Vice Presdient Tom D'Amond said.

Rosso said he wanted to do what he could for the doctors, nurses, and anyone else that may be in contact with the virus, putting their lives on the line every day.

GMFS Mortgage company is also actively fund-raising for the Baton Rouge Food Bank as the outbreak continues to affect the community.