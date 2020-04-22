77°
Local coffee truck expands its customer base due to pandemic restrictions

BATON ROUGE - The health crisis caused by the spread of novel coronavirus has resulted in the closures of numerous businesses. 

That said, one local entrepreneur is not only doing well, but watching her small business expand, during the pandemic.  

Brandi Plaisance owns a mobile coffee truck called Espresso Geaux and prior to the pandemic she would drive to schools and businesses where she'd sell coffee and treats to eager customers.

But as Louisiana officials responded to the outbreak of COVID-19 with mandatory closures and a state-wide stay at home directive, Plaisance had to adjust her business plan.

Now, she's going directly into neighborhoods and because of this her business has actually grown.

She covers over 100 neighborhoods in three parishes including Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Livingston. 

Click here for more information on Espresso Geaux. 

