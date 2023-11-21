Local Christmas trees largely spared from drought

BATON ROUGE - It's time to deck the halls, as dry as they may be this year.

Luckily, the drought affecting most of the country has—for the most part—spared Christmas trees.

According to the LSU Ag center, the farms in Louisiana saw little impact, due to the fact that they use irrigation systems to water their crops. The blue spruces they grow are also more drought resistant. However, there is a shortage of height.

"The crop this year was okay. The bigger trees are hard to find because of a shortage from a few years ago. There was an abundance of trees and then the trees started going out and nobody was planting trees, so now the bigger trees are not around," Lloyd Mahl with A's Christmas Trees said.

It will likely be a few more years until the smaller trees are able to catch up.

A's Christmas Trees get their Frasier firs from North Carolina. Mahl says the drought also had little impact up there.

"The drought hasn't really affected us in North Carolina because of the way the trees get a lot of their moisture—from the air and not the ground."

Consumers can also expect to pay a little more for a tree this year.

"Prices went up a little bit, not as much, but prices with everything went up"

A's Christmas Trees on Perkins near Bluebonnet is open now and should be open until the week leading up to Christmas.