Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local Catholics mourn the unexpected death of priest

Sunday, June 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Catholic priest with the Diocese of Baton Rouge unexpectedly passed away Sunday morning.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed Father Gregory J. Daigle died Sunday morning, June 8.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church said Father Greg was taken ill during the 9 a.m. mass. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

He was 66 and serving as pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Plaquemine. 

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be communicated when complete.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge asks the public to pray for Father Daigle, his family and all who mourn his loss. 

