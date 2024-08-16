97°
Local car club, 'The Mustang Mafia,' donated school supplies to Glen Oaks Elementary

Friday, August 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE - A local car club, "The Mustang Mafia," donated school supplies to Glen Oaks Elementary for the new semester Friday.

The Mustang Mafia has been doing this school supply drive for the last three years.

"This means everything to us," Hunter Craig, the Mustang Mafia President said. "We're big on the cars, first off, and the families, second off. We always build a family within ourselves and a third goal to us is to give back to the community."

The group says this is not the only event they'll hold this year and they plan to keep the tradition going for many more years.

