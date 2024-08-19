Local car club, 'Mustang Mafia,' hosts car show and donated school supplies at Glen Oaks Elementary

BATON ROUGE - A local car club, "Mustang Mafia," donated school supplies to Glen Oaks Elementary for the new semester Friday.

The muscle cars pulled in one by one, while students at the school jumped and screamed in excitement when the cars revved their engines.

"This is something that means the world to these kids and myself," Principal Bernard Williams said. "It will never be forgotten and it was really appreciated by the kids and the staff," he said.

The Mustang Mafia has been doing this school supply drive for the last three years, stopping by a new elementary school each year.

"This means everything to us," Hunter Craig, the Mustang Mafia President said. "We're big on the cars, first off, and the families, second off. We always build a family within ourselves and a third goal to us is to give back to the community."

The group says this is not the only event they'll hold this year and they plan to keep the tradition going for many more years.