Local candy company ready for a sweeter 2021

PONCHATOULA - Elmer Chocolate is ready to hire as life moves more toward normalcy.

The Ponchatoula-based chocolate company known for its famous Easter candy like the Gold Brick Egg saw business slowdown during the height of COVID restrictions last year. But, Easter 2021 brought renewed sales to the 166-year-old candy company.

"Right now we could hire 75 people," Elmer CEO and chairman Robert Nelson said in an interview with WBRZ.

