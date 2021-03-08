Local businessman, owner of Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar passes away

BATON ROUGE - The owner of a popular Baton Rouge restaurant has passed away at 41.

According to a post on the Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar's social media account, the community is mourning the loss of local businessman and restaurant owner, Eric Carnegie.

The post, which was on the Jolie Pearl's Facebook page said, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Eric Carnegie. As a fellow owner / manager of Jolie Pearl and several other downtown establishments, Eric was an influential leader in downtown Baton Rouge and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Meagan and his entire family during this devastating time."

There was no further information on what caused Carnegie's death Monday.