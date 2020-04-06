Local businesses offering drive-thru Easter Bunny photos

BATON ROUGE, La.- Local businesses have collaborated with the Easter Bunny, offering an opportunity to take selfies with the bunny from a safe, social distance.

Tatro: Hand-Built Magnetic Toys and Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine are hosting the Easter Bunny at a curbside pickup in Mid-City.

The Easter Bunny will offer free Easter grab-and-go arts and crafts bags or coloring sheet packs, and an opportunity to take a drive-by selfie with the Easter Bunny from the car, while implementing 6 feet social distancing guidelines, according to a press release.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11 in the Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine parking lot at 2323 S Acadian Thwy.

To take part, each family or "car" should reserve a spot on the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/tatrotoy.

Each unit should then fill out a short form to indicate which free gift they will pick up and if they will stop for a social-distance selfie with the Easter Bunny here: http://bit.ly/eastergiftbr

Reservations are requested but supplies are first-come, first served. For those without access to Facebook, you can also reserve a spot with Tatro at hello@tatrotoy.com.

Participating local businesses include BREC Arts, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Companion Animal Alliance, and local makers that have donated arts and crafts supplies.

For more information, call 225-387-2699.