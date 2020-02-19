Local business shows off 'fishy' take on Mardi Gras delicacy

BATON ROUGE- With Carnival season here, the only acceptable dessert in the south is king cake. While everyone likes to put their own twist on the Mardi Gras staple, Rock n Sake's version is fishier than others.

"It's a sushi lover's dream," Rock-N-Sake owner and executive chef Dirk Dantin said.

We're talking snow crab, salmon, tuna, rice and more, all to make a sushi masterpiece. That colorful oval-shaped roll is Rock n Sake's Japanese version of the Carnival delicacy.

"I would always see the sushi burrito and the sushi burger and the sushi donut, so I figured I didn't want to do any of those things," Dantin said. "I figured we're in New Orleans and Louisiana, we might as well do a big ole sushi king cake."

Well, he took those ideas and put them on a plate.

"I thought of it one night, and then went into the restaurant early that morning and tried to concoct the way I could do it and how I would do it. And it worked out," Dantin explained.

From packing to molding and even blazing, the fish-based cake for kings soon came to be.

"As long as you like sushi, raw fish and avocados and snow crab, rice... You can't go wrong with it," Dantin said.

This tasty piece of work takes 30 minutes to make, but it's worth it for the customer's reaction.

"Oh, it's always 'oh my God, that's the best idea. I'm going to order it for my office party!'" Dirk said.

But for the few that argue whether or not it's a real king cake.

"Food fun, you should have fun with it," Dirk said.

You can customize the king cake however you would like, and they're taking orders 24 hours in advance, all the way up to the beginning of Lent.