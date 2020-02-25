Local burger joint serving up king cake burgers for Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE - If you haven't gotten your fill of carnival season delicacies yet, one local burger joint has got you covered.

The concoction, a twist on a Mardi Gras classic, combines the sweet and the savory.

When you hear the words “Mardi Gras” you expectedly think of three colors, and two words: king cake.

"Who would have thought? Cheese and bacon on a king cake and it's good,” Burgersmith's Perkins Road manager Matthew Mead said.

But you probably didn't think of those things being anywhere related to king cake.

"For Mardi Gras this season, we decided to do something special,” Mead said.

That something special at is a piece of king cake from Calandro's Supermarket with 7 ounces of beef in the middle.

"It's our house blend of meat which is sirloin and chuck mixed, that's our signature beef. Salt and pepper with a piece of cheddar cheese and bacon,” Mead said. "So it's nice and sweet and savory at the same time. It's pretty good."

The kitchen has stayed busy during the limited five-day special with float loads of orders.

"I think the first day we ran them, Friday afternoon, I was sold out at 12:30. An hour and a half and they were done,” Mead said.

Each of the restaurant’s four Baton Rouge locations has dished out between 40 and 50 king cake burgers per day.

"A lot of good comments a lot of people enjoying it. You see a lot of people taking pictures with them just really enjoying it,” Mead said.

Taking a nap is also highly suggested after taking down this burger.

"No it's definitely not a healthy decision,” Mead said.

But it's an easy decision for those wanting to splurge in a sweet and savory way before the season of indulgence comes to a close.

"Get in there, get nice and fat before you've got to do 40 days of not eating sugar or whatever it may be,” Mead said.

Tuesday is the last day to get a king cake burger and they only have a limited number for each restaurant location.