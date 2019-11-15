Local bakery gives away free cake in honor of National Bundt Cake Day

BATON ROUGE - A cozy bakery nestled in a strip mall across from Whole Foods becomes a bustling hub of activity at least a couple of times each fall, and this autumn, Friday, Nov. 15 happens to be one of those exceptionally busy days.

Kellie Linton, the Operator of Baton Rouge's Nothing Bundt Cakes location, tells WBRZ that two weeks ago, the popular bakery was buzzing with a record number of customers.

The reason for the uptick in activity boiled down to three words: free bundt cake.

The store had been celebrating its' seventh birthday by offering free cake to customers. The celebratory offer motivated some bundt cake enthusiasts to show up at midnight, determined to camp out in front of the bakery so they wouldn't miss out on the free specialty cakes.

Linton says she's expecting a similar frenzy Friday because, in celebration of National Bundt Cake Day, the bakery is offering every customer who arrives between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. a free mini cake called a 'Confetti Bundette. In addition to this, the first 22 people in line will receive one free Bundtlet each month, for an entire year.

Linton seems amused by the enthusiasm the special offers inspire, but she isn't the least bit surprised.

She tells WBRZ Nothing Bundt Cakes is actually a year-round favorite for many clients thanks to the unique quality of the bundt itself. The dessert's one-of-a-kind shape and decorative nature make it more than just a cake, when served at a gathering it initiates conversation and adds to the festive atmosphere.

This Friday morning and afternoon, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be the center of one such festive atmosphere as it doles out free Confetti Bundettes to customers who pop in between 11:15 and 12:15.

