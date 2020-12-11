Local artist painting Christmas themed murals, spreading holiday cheer in Capital City

BATON ROUGE - One local is spreading joy and cheer around the Capital City by painting holiday masterpieces to uplift others during the pandemic.

With time, skill, patience, 78-year-old Maxine Doughty outlines a local grocery store window with a paintbrush.

"I'm painting a little puppy dog in a stocking hat. It's a Christmas stocking hat," Doughty said.

Maxine doesn't let her age get in the way of spreading some Christmas cheer. She says she started her mural painting journey in 1979.

"Well, it was closer to '80. Because in '79 I had gotten throat cancer and I couldn't do anything until the later part of the year," Maxine explained.

It wasn't long before she says she was healed. The ideas for her paintings are now grounded in her faith.

"I give God all the glory because I couldn't do it without his help," Doughty said.

Her masterminded murals are a holiday gift that keeps on giving.

Those passing by enjoy her paintings too.

Her Christmas canvases can also be seen around town in an effort to brighten spirits during a tough year.

"It's so good to have something nice to look at, and get them out of all their troubles," Doughty said.

Maxine's murals can be seen on Florida Boulevard. She says she hopes to continue painting Christmas canvases for many more years to come.