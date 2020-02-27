Local 2020 Census jobs available

BATON ROUGE - In April 2020, the government is counting every American for the U.S. Census. To help get the job done, the government is hiring people to help.

To help get the word out and support south Louisiana communities, Congressman Cedric Richmond organized a job fair at the Louisiana Leadership Institute Thursday. Another event will be held Friday at the East New Orleans Regional Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A vast number of jobs are available and applicants can learn more here.