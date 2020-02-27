42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local 2020 Census jobs available

46 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 February 27, 2020 8:49 PM February 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - In April 2020, the government is counting every American for the U.S. Census. To help get the job done, the government is hiring people to help.

To help get the word out and support south Louisiana communities, Congressman Cedric Richmond organized a job fair at the Louisiana Leadership Institute Thursday. Another event will be held Friday at the East New Orleans Regional Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A vast number of jobs are available and applicants can learn more here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days