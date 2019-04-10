84°
Load of trash blocks Livingston Parish roadway
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials say a huge garbage pile is responsible for backing up a roadway in Livingston Parish late Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office said the debris was reported on Juban Road between Jon Henri and Brown Road just before noon. The department said crews are currently in the process of cleaning up the mess.
Juban Road will stay reduced to one lane in the area until further notice.
