Lizzo premieres video with SU's Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls

Lizzo in 'Good as Hell' music video with Southern University band members Photo: YouTube

Beloved pop sensation, Lizzo, has debuted a music video featuring Southern University's Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls.

The music video for her hit 'Good as Hell,' features about 1,500 extras, most of them homegrown talent from Louisiana's own Southern University.

'Good as Hell' debuted as part of the soundtrack for the 2016 movie Barbershop: The Next Cut and has since been featured in numerous films.

Though the song already had a music video, the new one featuring Southern University talent is more cinematic and is unrelated to the Barbershop movie.

The video features Lizzo practicing and performing with members of The Human Jukebox, a setting the pop star was likely at home in as she was once a member of a marching band and went on to study flute at the University of Houston.

Since Time magazine listed the singer as one of 2014's artists to watch, Lizzo has amassed a cult following as well as numerous award nominations.

Most recently, Lizzo won Video of the Year and Album of the Year during the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards.