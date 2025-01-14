Latest Weather Blog
Livonia High student taken into custody, another taken to hospital after stabbing; new policies enacted
LIVONIA — A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed by another student at Livonia High School on Tuesday morning. As a result, the school district has instituted a series of new security policies.
Livonia Police also said the student who stabbed his classmate in the arm was quickly taken into custody shortly after the 8 a.m. stabbing. The student who was stabbed is in stable condition, school officials added.
After the stabbing, multiple law enforcement officers were deployed to the school and the school was placed on lockdown until all students were sent home.
Effective immediately, students are now prohibited from bringing backpacks onto campus.
Students are also not allowed to bring cellphones to school, as well as being prohibited from bringing headphones, earbuds or any similar listening devices onto school premises, the Pointe Coupee Parish School District announced in a release.
"We are implementing new arrival procedures to ensure a safe and orderly campus entry," the release said. "School buses will unload one at a time under staff direction. Teachers who operate buses will have priority and unload their students first. Our established checkpoint procedures will continue as usual to maintain campus security."
