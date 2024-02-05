60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livonia High School put on temporary lockdown after bomb threat Monday morning

3 hours 23 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2024 Feb 5, 2024 February 05, 2024 3:14 PM February 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVONIA - Livonia High School was put into a temporary lockdown and then released into normal operations Monday after a bomb threat during the morning. 

School officials said a bomb threat came in to the school's phone line around 10:45 a.m. Law enforcement officers cleared the building as students were in a soft lockdown. The team did not find any bombs and classes resumed.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating. 

