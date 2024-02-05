60°
Latest Weather Blog
Livonia High School put on temporary lockdown after bomb threat Monday morning
LIVONIA - Livonia High School was put into a temporary lockdown and then released into normal operations Monday after a bomb threat during the morning.
School officials said a bomb threat came in to the school's phone line around 10:45 a.m. Law enforcement officers cleared the building as students were in a soft lockdown. The team did not find any bombs and classes resumed.
Trending News
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Willows subdivision in Denham Springs undergoing major construction
-
BRG Survivor Series: Former Baton Rouge Police Chief uses his story to...
-
Sunday Journal: Catholic Schools Week 2024
-
Two Mardi Gras parades roll through Baton Rouge on Sunday
-
Krewe of Diversion braves nasty weather and raises over $30K for St....