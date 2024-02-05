Livonia High School put on temporary lockdown after bomb threat Monday morning

LIVONIA - Livonia High School was put into a temporary lockdown and then released into normal operations Monday after a bomb threat during the morning.

School officials said a bomb threat came in to the school's phone line around 10:45 a.m. Law enforcement officers cleared the building as students were in a soft lockdown. The team did not find any bombs and classes resumed.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating.