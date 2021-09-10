Livingston waterways remain closed

LIVINGSTON - Waterways in Livingston Parish remain closed, too dangerous for recreational boating because of debris from Hurricane Ida.

After closing parish waterways August 30th ahead of the storm, government officials reminded boaters Thursday (September 9), waterways will remain closed.

“Livingston Parish Waterways will remain closed to all recreational traffic until further notice due to the large amounts of debris in the waterways creating potentially dangerous conditions," officials said in a news release.

"Those that have camps on the rivers, with only waterway access, will be allowed to travel the waterways at idle speed only.”