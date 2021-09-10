64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston waterways remain closed

12 hours 38 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, September 09 2021 Sep 9, 2021 September 09, 2021 3:55 PM September 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Waterways in Livingston Parish remain closed, too dangerous for recreational boating because of debris from Hurricane Ida.

After closing parish waterways August 30th ahead of the storm, government officials reminded boaters Thursday (September 9), waterways will remain closed.

“Livingston Parish Waterways will remain closed to all recreational traffic until further notice due to the large amounts of debris in the waterways creating potentially dangerous conditions," officials said in a news release.

Trending News

"Those that have camps on the rivers, with only waterway access, will be allowed to travel the waterways at idle speed only.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days