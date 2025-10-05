80°
Livingston waterways closing 10-5-25 at 12 p.m. till further notice

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish waterways will be closed to all recreational traffic starting on Sunday at 12 p.m. until further notice.

Due to high east winds and rising water levels, all boating activities and recreational traffic should avoid the area. 

The closure includes the Amite River, Diversion Canal, Tickfaw River and connected tributaries from the weir south to Lake Maurepas. 

