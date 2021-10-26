Latest Weather Blog
Livingston voters approve tax renewal for juvenile detention center
Voters in Livingston Parish chose to approve a property tax renewal for the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center Saturday.
The tax renewal was previously shot down by voters in five parishes in November. The detention center that is located in Tangipahoa Parish serves Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, St. Tammany and Washington parishes.
The detention center typically houses around 60 offenders between the ages of 10-16. The center also employs 100 people and can house up to 133 juveniles. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux says the center is critical to the area's criminal justice system.
"Well it's a great tool for all of law enforcement, for the juvenile judges and prosecutors as well to place juveniles, who are a lot of times are a danger and a threat to our community safety, in a place that's professionally run, well maintained and it's local," he said.
Between June 2014 and June 2015, Livingston Parish deputies sent 55 juveniles to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. The property tax makes up more than 85 percent of the center's budget.
