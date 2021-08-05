Livingston sheriff's deputy, 40, dies from COVID

A local sheriff's deputy has died after a weeks-long battle with the coronavirus, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Corporal Robert McKinney served with the department for 10 years. Ard added that McKinney was "proud to wear the badge" and loved his coworkers.

McKinney leaves behind his wife Leslie and their daughter Presley.

"Please continue to pray for not only our family but the other families that are hurting. Pray for Dr.s and nurses as they try to fight this battle," his wife said in a social media post. "Robert always told me he was gonna be waiting on a woman! Well, now he's waiting on 2!"