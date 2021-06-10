Livingston Schools to offer virtual program for elementary school students

LIVINGSTON - According to a Thursday morning news release, Livingston Parish Public Schools is offering a hybrid virtual learning option for third graders, fourth graders, and fifth graders who might benefit from partial online instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

School officials say applications are now being accepted.

The program will be an expansion of the district’s current 100 percent virtual program that opened to qualified students in grades 6-12 last school year. The district’s virtual programs are not social distance learning options in response to the COVID pandemic.

Education officials say distance learning provisions that might be required in response to lingering health concerns for the new school year would be handled outside of this new format in accordance with state health guidelines.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said, “This program is not a continuation of our district’s response to COVID. This program is a response for an increased demand by some to utilize virtual learning that allows students greater learning opportunities.”

“Much like our virtual program for students in grades 6-12, LPLTC Virtual 3-5 was developed from requests for alternative learning options and based on extensive research of best practices specific to the needs of grades 3-5,” he said.

While the virtual program for the students in grades 6-12 is 100 percent virtual with face-to-face tutoring options, this new program will be a hybrid. Students will receive virtual instruction three days a week, and they will attend the Literacy and Technology Center campus two days a week, for three to four hours each day, to have face-to-face contact with a teacher and other students.

“Our research has determined even those students who can excel in a virtual environment still need social interaction and face-to-face reassurance in the process,” said Kim Albin, principal of the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center and the Elementary Virtual Program.

Albin noted that the program is not open to students in grades K-2, as stakeholders have determined the youngest students need more socialization and a face-to-face environment to best facilitate their academic development and to allow educators to better identify any learning disabilities that might exist.

Albin said the LPLTC Virtual 3-5 program will be staffed with on-campus teachers and instruction will occur during a standard school day. A Learning Guide, an adult who assists the student’s learning in the home environment, will be required due to the young age of the students.

Albin said applications are now being accepted for the program.

The application is online at www.bit.ly/LPLTCApply. Admission is open to students residing in Livingston Parish. Specific academic and social abilities are required for a student to be admitted. Current home school students must be enrolled in the home school district BAM before being accepted in the LPLTC Virtual 3-5 program.

Applications for the district’s 100 percent virtual program for grades 6-12 can be found at www.LivingstonVirtual.org.

The priority application deadline to apply for the fall semester is June 30. Limited openings are available, and applications and all requested documentation will be reviewed by the Livingston Parish Schools Admissions Committee to determine approved enrollment. An annual technology and supply fee of $100 per student will be required for both virtual programs.

Albin said parents can contact her via email, at Kimberly.albin@lpsb.org if they have questions about the program or incur any difficulties with the online application process.

“We always want to consider the greatest, most beneficial instructional platforms for our students,” Albin said. “The virtual platform is a new frontier, and we are committed to providing our students the best opportunities along with the best instruction regardless of the format. LPLTC Virtual 3-5 is another educational opportunity that Livingston Parish Public Schools can provide to our students.”