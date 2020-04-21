Livingston schools considering 'virtual' graduation, will continue meal deliveries into May

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Alan Joe Murphy says the system is planning on students being back in class for the fall semester and is looking at other options for holding end of school year activities.

The letter from the superintendent to students, families, and faculty says school officials are looking at continuing education into the summer and the fall "by any means necessary."

Murphy says schools will continue offering print and digital materials to students to ensure they complete the academic year, and principals will be reaching out to parents to discuss their child's progression if necessary.

The superintendent says the system is currently planning on classes returning to campus for the fall semester.

The system is also looking at ways for schools to hold some end of year activities, specifically graduation. With graduation ceremonies postponed until at least June, school officials are hoping to hold modified ceremonies if restrictions are relaxed in that time. In case that isn't possible, the superintendent says the parish is considering "virtual" graduation options instead.

The Livingston school system says it will also continue delivering meals to students through at least May 22. If the program can't be expanded beyond that date, Murphy says schools will look at other options for feeding children during the summer.

You can find read the full statement from the superintendent here.