73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston's Seventh Ward students raise money for peers in need

2 hours 8 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 5:00 AM October 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Pictured with Livingston Assessor Jeff Taylor, from the left, are Carley Forbes, Christian Urbana, Jayde Revish, Grady Smith, Gentry Rogers, Scarlett Kraft, and Principal Laura Dunlap. Photo: Livingston Parish Schools

DENHAM SPRINGS – The pandemic's economic impact on families across Louisiana has been severe, and some parents have found themselves without the funds to secure school supplies for their children. 

Livingston Parish schools, aware of the need, encouraged students to raise money for their peers who face dire financial circumstances, and the students responded.

Seventh Ward Elementary School recently participated in a Free Dress Day fundraiser to raise money for Assess the Need, a Livingston Parish School Supply Program that provides supplies for needy children in every school in the parish.

Participating students raised more than $500 and presented Livingston Parish Assessor, Jeff Taylor with the check.

Taylor is the sponsor of Assess the Need, which recently held its 20th consecutive annual drive in the parish.

Over the past 20 years, the program has raised nearly $1 million for school supplies in Livingston Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days